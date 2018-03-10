SFIO grills Bhushan Steel chief

New Delhi : Debt-laden Bhushan Steel on Friday said its chairman BB Singal was called for questioning by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Thursday in a case pertaining to alleged siphoning of funds worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

Responding to a clarification sought by the BSE, Bhushan Steel said, “Yes, BB Singal, Chairman appeared before SFIO on March 8, 2018, in compliance with the summon issued in this regard.”

On Thursday, a source said that the SFIO had questioned Singal in the national capital with regard to alleged siphoning of funds. The agency has been probing allegations of fund diversions at the company since last year. The diversion of funds is estimated to be more than Rs 1,000 crore, the source added.

Bhushan Power bidder

The creditors’ panel will next week declare the highest preferred bidder for acquiring the assets of Bhushan Power and Steel amid the resolution process for the debt-laden firm being marred by controversy.

“The Committee of Creditors (CoC) will meet on March 14 to evaluate the criteria and declare the H1 bidder for Bhushan Power and Steel,” the source said.