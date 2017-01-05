Services sector contracts for 2nd month on cash crunch: PMI

New Delhi : Reeling under cash crunch, services sector contracted for the second consecutive month in December as the demonetisation move took a heavy toll on business activities and led to the sharpest fall of over three years in new orders, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey further showed that the business confidence slumped to the third- lowest level in its 11-year history, while suggesting that any imminent recovery was unlikely from the demonetisation- triggered downturn.

The Nikkei India Services PMI, which tracks services sector companies on a monthly basis, stood at 46.8 in December, largely unchanged from November’s 46.7 reading.

A reading above 50 shows expansion while a score below this level denotes contraction. The index had slipped into the contraction territory in November and remained in that zone in December as the demonetisation move, involving scrapping of high-value old currency notes, led to the sharpest fall in new business since September 2013.

“The Indian service economy ended 2016 on a grim note, with the average PMI activity index reading for the October- December quarter the lowest since early 2014,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. With factory production also softening, activity across the private sector saw the biggest drop in over three years.