Sensex slips 219 points, Nifty below 10,800 on weak global cues

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slumped over 219 points to close at 35,470.35 today amid a weak rupee and continuing trade spat between the US and China.

After a positive start, the 30-share benchmark advanced to a high of 35,806.97, but turned negative and hit a low of 35,430.11 on profit-booking and foreign fund outflows. It finally ended at 35,470.35 — down by 219.25 points or 0.61 per cent. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty cracked below the 10,800-mark to hit a low of 10,753.05 intra-day, before closing at 10,762.45 with a loss of 59.40 points, or 0.55 per cent.

Brokers said negative leads from the global markets on lingering worries about US-Chinese trade tensions and capital outflows by foreign funds mainly hit investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.