Sensex slipped 206 points; ends FY18 with 11.30% gains

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex slipped 206 points today to end at 32,969 on the last trading session of 2017-18, finishing the fiscal with a gain of 11.30 per cent.

Besides weak global cues, squaring-up of bets by participants due to end of March month expiry in the derivatives segment halted its two-session winning run, brokers said.

The broader 50-share index Nifty also ended 70 points lower at 10,113.70.

The flagship Sensex has gained 3,348.18 points, or 11.30 per cent, during fiscal 2017-18. The index had gained 16.88 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The broader Nifty closed the fiscal with gains of 939.95 points, or 10.25 per cent. During the previous fiscal, it scored gains of 1,435.55 points, or 18.55 per cent.

For the day, the BSE Sensex snapped its two-session winning streak to end lower by 205.71 points, or 0.62 per cent at 32,968.68. It hovered between 33,104.11 and 32,917.66 during the session.

The gauge had rallied 577.85 points in the past two sessions.

The NSE Nifty too ended the day 70.45 points, or 0.69 per cent lower at 10,113.70 after shuttling between 10,158.35 and 10,096.90.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 per cent, while the Nifty gained 115.65 points, or 1.16 per cent.

Stock exchanges will be closed on Thursday and Friday on account of ‘Mahavir Jayanti’ and ‘Good Friday’, respectively.