Sensex runs up, domestic investors back up

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices had a positive start today, taking leads from the final congressional approval of a sweeping US tax revamp. Buying by domestic institutional investors set the tone, but Asian stocks were mixed. The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady. The 30-share index bounced 83.61 points, or 0.24 percent, to 33,860.99. It had lost 59.36 points in the previous session.

Capital goods, metal, healthcare, and realty rallied. The NSE Nifty also moved up by 29.75 points, or 0.28 percent, to 10,473.95. Major movers in the Sensex kitty included Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.93 percent. However, Bank of India fell 1.44 percent after theReserve Bank initiated a ‘prompt corrective action’ against the lender due to mounting bad loans, according to a regulatory filing. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.11 percent lower yesterday.