Sensex rises over 150 points as October F&O series opens strong
Mumbai: The Sensex advanced over 150 points and Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark in early session Friday as the October derivatives series took off on a strong footing amid positive global cues.
The 30-share Sensex, which lost 327.89 points in the previous two sessions, recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 36,506.12. Sectoral indices of BSE led by oil and gas, FMCG, banking, consumer durables, infrastructure and capital goods were in the positive territory, rising by up to 0.95 per cent. The NSE Nifty too gained 26 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,003.55. Brokers said investors created new positions following the beginning of the October futures and options (F&O) series leading to the recovery in the market.
Moreover, data showing fresh buying by foreign institutional investors on the Indian bourses on Thursday buoyed sentiment. Major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, RIL and Kotak Bank, gaining up to 1.66 per cent. However, Yes Bank emerged the worst performer in the Sensex kitty, plunging 7.82 per cent. Also, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and Vedanta shed up to 3.36 per cent.
A firming trend elsewhere in Asia led by Japan, tracking healthy lead from Wall Street after the upbeat US economic data, accelerated buying activity at the domestic bourses here, they added. Japan’s Nikkei moved 1.70 per cent higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.59 per cent in early trade. China’s Shanghai Composite Index too rose 0.93 per cent. The US market ended 0.21 per cent higher Thursday.
JUST ARRIVED
- Sensex rises over 150 points as October F&O series opens strong
- SEC sues Elon Musk for securities fraud over misleading tweets, seeks removal from Tesla
- Ujjain: Chit fund scam Co directors, others awarded 4 years RI
- Mumbai: Mike Tyson gets warm welcome by fans during maiden India visit
- News Alerts! Bihar: BJP leader Visheshwar Ojha allegedly shot dead in Arrah
EDITOR’S PICK
The courts necessarily have to move with the time like all other institutions. We, therefore, did not expect them to…
Ayushman Bharat – A hoax or another gamechanger?
Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Manthri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), described by many as the largest social health insurance programme launched…
Surely, FGM falls in Beti Bachao category?
Some horrors are so extreme that they are best referred to as acronyms. Female Genital Mutilation or FGM is one…
Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health
Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…
Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!
There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…