Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,200
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade today, extending gains for the third session, after US Federal Reserve announced the widely-expected hike in key lending rate.
The 30-share index was trading 102.07 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher to 33,238.25. The gauge had gained 213.06 points in the previous two sessions. Sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, capital goods, oil & gas infrastructure, auto and FMCG, gained up to 0.57 per cent. The NSE Nifty also advanced by 32.70 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 10,187.95.
Major gainers that supported the uptrend were ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Steel and L&T, rising up to 3.05 per cent. Brokers said sustained foreign fund inflows, increased buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a mixed trend in other Asian bourses, after the Fed rate hike, influenced the market. An appreciating rupee against the dollar also supported investor sentiment, they said.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.44 crore, while DIIs purchases equities to the tune of Rs 197.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed. Among other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei was trading higher by 0.38 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.61 per cent in their early deals. The Shanghai Composite index was down by 0.93 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.18 per cent lower in yesterday’s trade.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
The Siddaramiah Government in Karnataka seems hell-bent on dividing the people in order to try and retain power in the…
PSUs: When a promise is not a promise
On March 13, 2018, the Parliament’s Lower House, the Lok Sabha, passed without debate two finance bills and 218 amendments.…
Rahul Gandhi 2.0 is taking shape
In the wake of the plenary, some have offered their resignations from party posts so that “youth and talent from…
Parliament adjournments: MPs pocket sitting fees, without sitting
For the 11th consecutive day after the Parliament opened following the customary mid-budget session recess, the two Houses have not…
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Eyeing a transition and generational change
The SP and BSP have decided to strengthen their ties, forgetting the animus of the past indicating that the general…