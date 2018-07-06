Sensex rises 83 points in see-saw trade

Mumbai: The Sensex rebounded over 83 points to close at 35,657.86 in volatile trade today, led by gains in auto, realty, capital goods and energy stocks.

Markets benefited from bargain-hunting in recently battered stocks amid mixed global cues, brokers said.

Asian markets ended higher even as investors monitored developments on the trade front in the aftermath of tit-for-tat tariffs by the US and China.

The 30-share Sensex, after a negative opening, slipped to the day’s low of 35,532.21, but staged a strong comeback in the later part of the session to hit a high of 35,799.71. It finally finished 83.31 points, or 0.23 per cent higher at 35,657.86.

The NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,735.05 and 10,816.35, ended at 10,772.65, up 22.90 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Both the Sensex and Nifty posted weekly gains, rising 234.38 points, or 0.66 per cent, and 58.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 159.37 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold equities to the tune of Rs 296.97 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.