Sensex recovers 140 points on positive GDP data
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered over 140 points in early session today after fresh buying in bluechips triggered by positive GDP numbers for the September quarter amid mixed Asian cues.
Besides, investors creating new positions following the beginning of the December futures and options (F&O) series also lifted the key indices. The 30-share index, which had lost 575.09 points in the previous three sessions, was trading higher by 140.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 33,289.84.
All the sectoral indices led by realty, auto and healthcare were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.29 per cent. The Nifty also rebounded 43.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 10,270.40. Sentiment got a boost after data showed that India’s economy expanded by 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter as manufacturing revved up and business adjusted to the new GST tax regime, reversing a five-quarter slide in GDP growth, brokers said.
Auto stocks were in keen demand on expectations of encouraging November sales data. Big gainers that supported the key indices include Tata Motors, ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma, L&T, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC and ITC Ltd with gains of up to 1.22 per cent.
A mixed trend at other Asian markets and overnight gains at Wall Street as the Dow Jones finished above 24,000 points for the first time yesterday as the Senate tax cut plan moved closer to passage, too influenced sentiments here. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.01 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was almost flat in their early sessions while Shanghai Composite index fell 0.20 per cent.
JUST ARRIVED
- Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: In rural Saurashtra, Congress hopes to exploit ‘left-out’ feeling
- Salman Khan on casting couch: Disgusting to exploit someone in return for work
- Shameful! 2 Army jawans arrested for allegedly molesting girl on train
- Mom Sridevi supports daughter Janhvi Kapoor on her first day of the shoot of Dhadak
- Ashes 2017-18: Moeen Ali doubtful for second Adelaide Test, Mason Crane in line for debut
EDITOR’S PICK
Relations between judiciary and executive: Unseemly spat
Public sparring between the executive and the higher judiciary is highly avoidable. But as the proceedings of the National Law…
Leave Rocket Man Kim Jong Un well alone
There seems to be no stopping Kim Jong Un. On Wednesday, North Korea’s Supreme Leader, or Rocket Man, as President…
Cashless gateway to European Union
European Union (EU) has decided to open the doors for open banking as second European Payment Services Directives (PSD2) will…
Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Media gag order violates right to know
The order of the CBI Special Court Judge SJ Sharma gagging the entire media from reporting on the sensational Sohrabuddin…
Rahul Gandhi’s regressive politics
Rahul Gandhi has received much attention in the on-going Gujarat campaign. As the leader of the principal opposition party, most…