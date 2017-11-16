Sensex reclaims 33k, rallies 346 pts as RIL, Infosys jump

Mumbai: The Sensex staged a strong comeback to reclaim the key 33,000-mark by surging over 346 points to close at a one-week high of 33,107 today.

In the process, it reversed its three-session losing spell as Reliance Industries led the rally after global crude prices dropped. Infosys jumped the most.

The Sensex opened hit the day’s high of 33,165.15 before settling up 346.38 points, or 1.06 per cent, at 33,106.82. This is the highest closing of November 10 when it had closed at 33,314.56.

The Sensex had lost 554.12 points in the previous three sessions on subdued exports, higher inflation and muted second quarter earnings of some companies.

Also, the NSE Nifty closed at 10,214.75, a hefty gain of 96.70 points, or 0.96 per cent, after touching a high of 10,232.25 and a low of 10,139.20.

Both the indices recorded single-biggest gains since November 1.

There was widespread value-buying amid firm global cues.