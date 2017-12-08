Sensex reclaims 33,000-mark, up 190 points
Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex regained the key 33,000 mark at the start of trading today after buying by retail investors and domestic institutions gathered momentum amid strong global cues.
The broader NSE Nifty too went past the 10,200-level. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 190.36 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 33,139.57, with all sectoral indices in the green, led by consumer durables, bank, metal and auto. The gauge had rallied 352.03 points yesterday. The NSE Nifty too rose 60.65 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 10,227.35 in early trade today.
Brokers said unabated buying by retail and domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in other Asian markets influenced sentiment here. Prominent gainers included Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, TCS, Cipla and SBI, gaining up to 1.68 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.22 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.57 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.08 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.
