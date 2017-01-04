Sensex rebounds on positive infra data; GST meet in focus

Mumbai : Reversing its previous day’s losses, the Sensex on Tuesday staged a comeback to end with a paltry gain of 48 points at 26,643, buoyed by pick-up in infrastructure sector in November coupled with firm global cues.

The overall recovery received some support from banking stocks which recouped their losses to an extent after being hit by profitability fears in the wake of lending rate cuts.

Core industries expanded but at a slower pace of 4.9 per cent in November than 6.6 per cent in October, which capped the upside. After a higher opening, the Sensex advanced to hit the day’s high of 26,724.40. But profit-booking later on made the barometer hit a low of 26,488.37 before it closed up 47.79 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 26,643.24.

It had lost 31.01 points in the first trading session of 2017 on Monday. The NSE Nifty also moved up by 12.75 points, or 0.16 per cent, to end at 8,192.25, after moving between 8,219.10 and 8,148.60. Investors are closely tracking the 2-day GST Council meet that started today. The Council met representatives of six crucial sectors, including IT, telecom, banking and insurance, to assess implementation hurdles under the new regime. “Despite being plagued by volatility, benchmark indices in India traded the day on a positive note and closed with marginal gains. Strong opening in Europe coupled with relatively buoyant Asian stocks boosted domestic investor sentiment,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager – Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

A firming trend in Asia after higher Chinese manufacturing numbers and higher opening in Europe contributed to the positive sentiment.