Sensex rallies nearly 400 points, Nifty above 10,250-mark
Mumbai: Domestic equities staged a strong comeback today with the BSE Sensex rebounding by nearly 400 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 10,250-mark on receding fears of a US-China trade war.
Investors were also awaiting RBI’s monetary policy outcome, scheduled later in the day. The 30-share Sensex spurted by 393.60 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 33,412.67 in opening trade. The gauge had lost 351.56 points in the previous session. All the sectoral indices, led by metal, realty and auto stocks, were trading in the green with gains of up to 2.26 per cent.
The broad-based NSE Nifty went up by 129.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 10,257.45. Major gainers that supported the recovery were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, M&M, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Coal India, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys and Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.68 per cent. A firm trend in other Asian markets and overnight gains on Wall street buoyed the trading sentiments here.
Brokers said buying by retail investors and fresh foreign fund inflows amid a firm trend in global markets led the markets higher. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.63 per cent, while Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were shut today for a public holiday today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.96 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.
JUST ARRIVED
- Sensex rallies nearly 400 points, Nifty above 10,250-mark
- Ujjain: UDA embarks on selling spree
- Blackbuck poaching case LIVE Updates: If guilty, Salman Khan, other actors may face upto six years in jail
- Ujjain: UMC razes noted criminal’s illegal settlement
- Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian women’s hockey team loses 2-3 to Wales in opening match
EDITOR’S PICK
SC/ST Act row: Protests without a cause
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that those who had sought to hold the country to ransom by staging a…
Business with Thailand could grow faster
Thailand is not unfamiliar to most Indian businessmen. The Aditya Birla group was one of the first to discover the…
SC/ST Act: Is it right to demonise the Executive?
One of the first lessons in Civics at school is the doctrine of separation of powers, which assigns separate spheres…
SC/ST row: Counter-productive Dalit violence
The nation-wide bandh on Monday against the recent Supreme Court order allegedly diluting the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and…
Indo-Pak bilateral discourse needs to change
The Valley in Jammu and Kashmir remains on the edge with deaths shattering the fragile calm, there are indications of…