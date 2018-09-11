Sensex, Nifty turn choppy on mixed Asian cues
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday rose 95 points, but soon turned choppy on weak global cues amid lingering global trade war concerns. The 30-share index opened higher by 95.32 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 38,017.49. It, however, turned choppy and was trading 8 paise, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 37,930.97 at 0930hrs.
The gauge had lost 467.65 points in the previous session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty bounced by 30.30 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 11,468.40 in opening trade, only to turn flat within the first 15 minutes of the session. Investors turned cautious as trade war concerns between the US and China rose and a persistent weakness in the rupee became lingering concerns leading to volatility in the market, brokers said.
Top gainers include Axis Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, M&M, SBI and Tata Motors, rising up to 2 per cent. While, ITC, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Coal India, TCS and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.04 per cent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.30 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei, too, was up 1.17 per cent. However, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 per cent lower on Monday.
