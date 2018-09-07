Sensex, Nifty retract in early trade in line with Asian markets
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex drifted lower by nearly 166 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 11,500-level in the opening session Friday due to intense selling mainly in banking, power and healthcare shares amid weak Asian cues.
The BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 165.72 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 38,077.09 in opening trade as index major Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki declined. The gauge had gained 224.50 points in the previous session on value-buying in recently battered stocks. The NSE Nifty index too fell by 43.40 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 11,493.50. Brokers said weakness was seen in most Asian markets as investors were cautious in view of ongoing trade war between the US and China and preferred to log gains after yesterday’s strong comeback.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on the domestic bourses here. They sold shares worth a net Rs 455 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 611.98 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed. Globally, in the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.05 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.51 per cent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite Index too down by 0.13 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a shade higher yesterday’s trade.
JUST ARRIVED
- Snaparazzi! Shahid Kapoor to Sawar Bhasker these celebs were spotted in Mumbai today; see pics
- Delhi High Court seeks governments response on vacant posts of teachers
- Air India plane lands on under construction runway, gets stuck; See pictures
- News Alerts! EC officials to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness
- Delhi: Two suspected ISJK terrorists arrested near Red Fort
EDITOR’S PICK
With the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, recommending the name of senior-most judge, Ranjan Gogoi, as his successor upon…
With the march of time, the boundaries of individual freedoms continue to expand. The Supreme Court of India by striking…
Rahul Gandhi’s tactical mistakes
Media reports say that the Modi government has rejected a Russian request to engage Adanis in the Rs 3000 crore…
Even a motley alliance of RJD and Congress is sufficient to wreck electoral prospects of JD (U) chief and chief…
Hacking of Lok Sabha polls is not a distant possibility
Major political parties have raised the issue of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and suggested going back to the…