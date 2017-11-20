Sensex, Nifty end higher for 3rd day in volatile trade

Mumbai: Key indices Sensex and Nifty managed to close higher for the third straight session today, led by realty, metal and power stocks.

The gains though were moderate.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher, but soon slipped on profit-taking, before settling up 17.10 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 33,359.90.

The index had risen 582.36 points in the last two sessions after Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating.

The NSE 50-share after moving between 10,309.85 and 10,261.50 on alternate bouts of selling and buying, concluded up 15.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 10,298.75.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,466.94 crore and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought Rs 1,276.62 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.