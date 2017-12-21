Sensex, Nifty end flat in choppy trade; auto, banks slip

Mumbai: Markets ended marginally lower in volatile trade today after cautious investors trimmed their portfolios amid negative global cues. Sustained foreign fund outflows ahead of Christmas and the new year also affected buying momentum, brokers said. Asian and Europe markets turned lacklustre after the passage of a sweeping US tax cut legislation.

The 30-share Sensex fell 21.10 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 33,756.28, after moving between 33,860.99 and 33,707.80 during the day in volatile trade. The gauge had lost 59.36 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too slipped 3.90 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,440.30 after touching a high of 10,473.95 and a low of 10,426.90.