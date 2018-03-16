Free Press Journal
Sensex, Nifty dip post TDP’s withdrawal from NDA

— By Asia News International | Mar 16, 2018 12:46 pm
Mumbai: Market indices fell sharply in Friday morning trade after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BSE’s Sensex fell 244.83 points to 33,440.71, while the Nifty traded at 10,303.10.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal incurred a maximum loss, followed by FMCG, auto, bank and IT.


Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee gained two paise, trading at Rs. 64.91 for one US dollar.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu post a teleconference with his party members announced that the TDP would step back from the NDA.

Furthermore, the party said they would move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in Parliament, today.

