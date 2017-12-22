Sensex, Nifty close at new highs after scaling fresh intra-days

Mumbai: Riding on broadly positive global cues and healthy buying in IT, auto and capital goods stocks, the key Indian equity indices provisionally closed at new highs after recording fresh levels on an intra-day basis.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) touched a fresh high of 33,964.28 points on an intra-day basis, surpassing it’s Wednesday’s (December 20) record intra-day high of 33,956.31 points. On a provisional closing basis, the Sensex scaled a new high of 33,940.30 points — up 184.02 points or 0.55 per cent from its previous close — surpassing its Tuesday’s (December 19) closing high of 33,836.74 points.

On the National Stock Exchange, the wider Nifty50 index edged higher to a new intra-day level of 10,501.10 points, crossing its previous intra-day high of 10,494.45 points scaled on December 20. The Nifty50 provisionally closed higher by 52.70 points or 0.50 per cent at a fresh high of 10,493 points, surpassing its previous closing high of 10,463.20 points scaled on Tuesday.

In the previous trade session on Thursday, the key indices closed a rangebound trade session in the red as weak global cues, along with heavy selling in auto stocks, kept investor sentiments subdued. On a closing basis, the NSE Nifty50 inched lower by 3.90 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,440.30 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 33,756.28 points — down 21.10 points or 0.06 per cent.