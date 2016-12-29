Sensex makes marginal loss of 2.76 points

Mumbai: The Sensex wiped off all its gains on Wednesday and fell marginally to end in the red at 26,211 as cautious investors took profit ahead of the monthly futures and options (F&O) contract expiry amid a mixed trend overseas.

Besides, the rupee gave up 18 paise against the dollar at 68.24, which clouded sentiment. Strengthening oil prices too dimmed some of the lure of equities. Volumes were thin during the session as most foreign investors are away on a vacation in a year-end holiday season and other participants chose not to create more bets. Covering-up of short positions added to the momentum at the outset, but selling to book year-end profits in the later part of the session ahead of the December derivatives expiry on Thursday — this year’s last — took away the day’s gains completely.

The 30-share Sensex opened higher at 26,243.19 and advanced to hit a high of 26,415.05. But emergence of selling in the last one hour of trading pushed the benchmark into the negative zone, which settled marginally lower by 2.76 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 26,210.68.