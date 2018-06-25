Sensex makes a muted start on profit-booking, mixed Asian cues
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex declined about 67 points in early session today on profit-booking by speculators amid mixed Asian cues on worries over a US-China trade war. The 30-share flagship index was down 67.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,621.80. The gauge had soared 257.21 points in the previous session on Friday.
Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, auto, banking, PSU, power and infrastructure stocks fell by up to 0.53 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty turned lower by 20.60 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 10,801.25. A depreciating rupee, which slipped 29 paise to quote at 68.13 against the dollar today, made traders all the more nervous. Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, RIL, Yes Bank, Coal India and SBI slid up to 1.39 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng weakened 0.49 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.34 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index, however, moved up 0.17 per cent. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Friday.
JUST ARRIVED
- Sensex makes a muted start on profit-booking, mixed Asian cues
- Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Heavy to very heavy rain to continue, says IMD; waterlogging in many areas
- IIFA Awards 2018: From Konkona Sen Sharma to Irrfan Khan; here’s who won what this year
- Bhopal: Congress, BJP hold their MLAs meet for Monsoon session
- Bhopal: Abducted woman free self from captivity, three booked
EDITOR’S PICK
India has done well to pay back Donald Trump in his own coin. Responding to the unilateral slapping of tariffs…
Swiss referendum is canary of debt problem
The list of top ten countries with the highest debt to GDP ratio as compiled by the International Monetary Fund…
Chanda Kochhar gone, message is loud & clear
As the country just began to come out of the shock of Jeweller Nirav Modi, who allegedly duped the nation’s…
Among the myriad challenges the BJP faces for its comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there is none as…
Not wise to jump into trade war
The showdown on trade unleashed by US president Donald Trump by hiking tariffs on steel and aluminium exported to India…