Sensex hits new record of 33,853.63; Nifty rises 34 points
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex today scaled a new peak of 33,853.63 as its record setting spree continues for a third day on the back of rally in infrastructure, IT, capital goods and banking stocks.
The broader Nifty gained 33.95 points, or 0.32 per cent, to trade at 10,485.75, approaching towards its life-time high of 10,490.45 points (intra-day) touched yesterday. Fresh inflows by foreign funds and positive global leads also lifted the mood, brokers said. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 576.27 crore yesterday, the provisional exchange data showed.
Also Read: World Food India 2017: AMUL to invest Rs 250 crore in Odisha dairy sector
The 30-share Sensex climbed 122.44 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 33,853.63, breaching its previous intra-day record of 33,848.42 hit yesterday. The gauge had gained 157.97 points in the previous two sessions and closed at record high of 33,731.19 yesterday. Except consumer durables, all the sectoral indices, led by infrastructure, IT, banking and realty were trading in the positive territory, with gains of up to 1.01 per cent.
Brokers said investor sentiments remained upbeat on the back of better-than-expected Q2 earnings numbers posted by most of bluechip companies so far and a firming trend at other Asian markets. The US markets scored fresh records for a second day yesterday. Major gainers which supported the Sensex rally were ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, M&M, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Ltd, Cipla, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, HDFC Bank, SBI and NTPC.
Globally, among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.22 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.82 per cent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record by gaining 0.04 per cent yesterday.
JUST ARRIVED
- West Indies tour to Pakistan in November may be postponed
- Does questioning Demonetisation and GST make one a tax evader: Manmohan Singh
- Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race!
- Delhi wakes up to choking blanket of smog, as air pollution reaches ‘dangerous’ level
- Ford EcoSport Facelift: Limited Online Stock Of 123 Units Booked Within Hours
EDITOR’S PICK
Anti-black money day: Celebrating epic failure of demonetisation?
One thing that the Modi government is well known for is the art of obfuscation. From political messaging, managing headlines,…
Whither winter session of Parliament?
In the normal course, by now the schedule for the winter session of Parliament ought to have been notified. It…
Rescuing the University of Mumbai
It is the first time in the history of University of Mumbai that its principal academic and executive officer is…
Where are Crude Oil Prices headed?
The price of crude oil has touched the $60/bbl mark, the highest since mid- 2015. Strong assurances from OPEC and…
Fast-track courts can also crawl
Last week the Supreme Court asked the Government to set up special courts to try criminal cases against politicians. Given…