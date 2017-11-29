Sensex gains 68 points in early trade on global cues
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by about 68 points in early trade today on the back of fresh gains in blue-chips like Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys.
The 30-share index recovered 67.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 33,686.49, with sectoral indices led by PSU, consumer durables, infrastructure, capital goods, healthcare and IT advancing up to 0.42 per cent. The barometer had lost 105.85 points in the previous session.
Also, the NSE Nifty was up 21.65 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 10,391.90. Brokers said a fresh spell of buying triggered by a mixed trend in some other Asian bourses following overnight gains in the US markets buoyed the sentiment. Besides, covering-up pending short positions by speculators ahead of November series expiry in the derivatives segment supported the upmove, they said.
Major gainers were Coal India, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Cipla, L&T, Tata Motors, ITC Ltd, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and SBI, gaining up to 2.11 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.40 per cent in early trade today, shrugging off North Korea’s latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that splashed down in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Shanghai Composite index, however, shed 0.49 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Send down 0.36 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 1.09 per cent in yesterday.
