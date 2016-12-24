Sensex gains 61.10 points

Mumbai : The Indian equity markets on Friday ceded most of their initial gains to close on a flat note — marginally in the green — as foreign fund outflows and broadly negative global indices subdued investors’ sentiments.

The key domestic indices made initial gains due to short covering and bargain hunting after seven consecutive sessions of decline.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained only by 6.65 points or 0.08 per cent to 7,985.75 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 25,959.99 points, closed at 26,040.70 points — up 61.10 points or 0.24 per cent from the previous close at 26,242.38 points.The Sensex touched a high of 26,143.19 points and a low of 25,872.38 points during the intra-day trade.In contrast, the BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears — with 1,328 declines and 1,282 advances, reports IANS,

On Thursday, both the Sensex and the Nifty had closed below their psychologically important marks of 26,000 points and 8,000 points, respectively. The barometer index had closed lower by 65.60 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,979.60 points, while the NSE Nifty declined by 82.20 points or 1.02 per cent to 7,979.10 points. “Markets ended marginally higher on Friday after a volatile session that saw the Nifty swinging between positive and negative territories.