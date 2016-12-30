Sensex gains 155 points

Mumbai: A sudden spurt in buying at the fag end of the trading lifted markets higher on Thursday as the Sensex rebounded over 155 points to end at an almost two-week high of 26,366 as December derivatives contracts expired amid recovery in the rupee.

The broader NSE Nifty too regained the key 8,100-mark. The rupee strengthened by 14 paise against the dollar at 68.10, which helped sentiment improve.

After shuttling between 26,429.41 and 26,166.67, the Sensex finally settled higher by 155.47 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 26,366.15 — its highest closing since December 19 when it closed at 26,374.70.

The index had shed 2.76 points in the previous session.

The broader Nifty ended higher by 68.75 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 8,103.60 after trading between 8,111.10 and 8,020.80. This is its highest closing level too since December 19.