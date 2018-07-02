Sensex falls 159 points in early trade
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher today, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.
However, auto and IT stocks, led by Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Infosys and TCS, were trading higher up to 0.96 per cent. Asian stocks were trading lower, as trade tensions between the US and its trading partners still continues to be a key concern for investors. The 30-share index dropped 158.93 points or 0.44 per cent to 35,264.55. The gauge had gained 385.84 points in the previous session.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell below 10,700-mark by slipping 51.75 points or 0.48 per cent to 10,662.55. Sectoral indices led by power, FMCG, PSU, infrastructure, capital goods and banking stocks were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.07 per cent. Major losers were NTPC, Vedanta, L&T, Coal India, ITC, ONGC, Axis Bank, RIL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Power Grid, falling up to 3.29 per cent.
Brokers said sentiment remained weak in the absence of any positive trigger amid sustained capital outflows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 157.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,262.83 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.48 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 1.13 per cent, following data showing a drop in Chinese factory activity and the expected imposition of US tariffs later this week, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng markets are closed for a public holiday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 per cent higher in Friday’s trade.
JUST ARRIVED
- Sensex falls 159 points in early trade
- Indore: 723 candidates vie for 409 seats of Master of Philosophy
- Indore: MPPSC admits to mistakes in 5 answers of four subjects
- Indore: Congress to declare CM candidate at right time, says Sanjay Kapoor
- Indore: Mandsaur rape victim’s father wants death penalty for accused
EDITOR’S PICK
Nothing to panic on the economy
For the first four years of his term, the rupee was stable, global oil prices moderate, foreign funds poured into…
Behind weak rupee is a vulnerable external sector
The Indian Rupee is falling. We are within striking range of Rs 70 to the US dollar. In intraday trade,…
Indo-US relations: A roller-coaster ride
The Indo-US diplomatic relations have always been on a roller-coaster ride. From the time of the Jawaharlal Nehru regime, various…
Indian rupee’s plunge to all-time low
The Indian rupee’s plunge to an all-time low of 69.09 against the US dollar, compared to the previous low of…
Punishing Pakistan for terror funding
Pakistan has been hovering on the fringes of being branded a terror state and why not considering that has been…