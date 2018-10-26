Sensex extends losses as new F&O series opens weak

by PTI
written by PTI
Sensex extends losses as new F&O series opens weak

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex tumbled almost 341 points to end at a fresh seven-month low of 33,349.31 Friday as the November derivatives series began on a subdued note amid weakness in the rupee and negative leads from global markets. On a weekly basis, both key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their second straight week of losses by falling 966.32 points, or about 3 per cent, and 273.55 points, or 2.7 per cent, respectively. Continuous fall in the rupee, which depreciated to 73.45 (intra-day) against the dollar, and prevailing liquidity crunch remain key dampening factors, brokers said.

Most Asian markets skidded to multi-month lows and European shares opened sharply lower on worries over corporate earnings and global growth. Disappointing quarterly earnings from Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and a few others accelerated the selling momentum, brokers said. The Sensex moved in the range of 33,776.80 and 33,298.43 before settling down by 340.31 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 33,349.31. This is its lowest closing since April 5 when it had finished at 33,596.80.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 94.90 points, or 0.94 per cent down at 10,030 after shuttling between 10,128.85 and 10,004.55. This is its weakest closing since March 26, when the gauge had ended at 10,130.65 points. Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,495.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 339.60 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

You may also like

Nitish Kumar attack on Amit Shah’s ‘bulky’ frame

June 14, 2015 03:15 AM

Govt’s turn to block note ban debate now

December 10, 2016 08:35 AM

Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actresses and...

August 18, 2018 02:23 PM

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani put...

May 19, 2018 11:29 AM

Parijat Group organises annual day function

January 29, 2016 01:38 AM

Tamil-Americans hold rally in support of Jallikattu

January 23, 2017 01:33 PM

‘Rani Laxmibai’ Kangana Ranaut jealous of Rani Padmini...

October 30, 2017 12:06 PM

Supreme Court likely to pronounce verdict on Ayodhya...

September 26, 2018 07:22 PM

Tata Motors’ sales up 10% in December

January 2, 2015 03:37 PM

Demonetisation: RBI asks banks to supply 40% of...

January 4, 2017 06:50 AM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.