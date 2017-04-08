Sensex drops by 221 pts, Nifty closes below 9,200

Mumbai : Benchmark Sensex tanked 221 points to close at one-week low of 29,706.61, while the Nifty ended below the 9,200-mark on Friday after US air strikes on Syria roiled global markets.US launched a massive strike on a Syrian air base in retaliation to a chemical attack on civilians, stoking fears of a geopolitical flare-up.

Profit-booking by participants in view of the domestic markets’ recent record-setting run also fuelled the downtrend, brokers said, reports PTI.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and settled lower by 220.73 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 29,706.61. This is its lowest level since March 31, when it had closed at 29,620.50. The gauge had lost 46.90 points in the previous session after the Reserve Bank left the key policy rate unchanged, in line with Street expectations.

The broader Nifty too succumbed to selling pressure and slipped below the 9,200-mark to hit a low of 9,188.10, before ending at 9,198.30, down 63.65 points, or 0.69 per cent. However, the Sensex and Nifty recorded their second straight weekly gain by rising 86.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, and 24.55 points, or 0.26 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the rupee soared to a 20-month high of 64.17 (intra-day) against the dollar, its highest since August 11, 2015 amid buoyant growth outlook by the Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review.