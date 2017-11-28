Sensex drops 85 points on profit booking
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 85 points in early session today as power, PSU, metal and oil & gas, FMCG and banking stocks retreated after participants booked profits.
The 30-share index fell by 85.12 points or 0.25 per cent to 33,639.32 in early trading. The gauge had garnered 964 points in the previous eight sessions. The broader Nifty of NSE dropped by 17.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 10,382.25. Apart from profit booking by participants in recent gainers, sustained foreign fund outflows dampened the sentiment, brokers said.
NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, SBI and Coal India fell up to 1.67 per cent. Meanwhile, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 424.77 crore yesterday, the provisional exchange data showed. In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.17 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.49 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang fell 0.65 per cent in early deals. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent higher yesterday.
JUST ARRIVED
- Sensex drops 85 points on profit booking
- Facebook rolling out AI tools to help prevent suicides
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan in trouble over disclosing clause of Bigg Boss contract
- Mumbai Crime: Father rapes minor daughter for over a year
- Japan detects radio signals of suspected North Korean missile launch
EDITOR’S PICK
Need to act to stop custodial deaths
A case of police brutality in Sangli, a district of 2.8 million people in the well-connected Western Maharashtra region, should…
CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya’s Death: Trash as Investigation
It is a classic case of unprocessed trash being passed off as investigation. Fortunately, the Caravan magazine report was blown…
Padmavati: Giving a reasoning behind the fuss
There have been a great many hurtful and ugly comments that have been made in the wake of the controversy…
At last, the Government has called the winter session of Parliament. A brief session from December 15 to January 5…
Philanthropy, inequality and taxes
India celebrates 26 November as Constitution Day. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the final draft of…