Sensex drops 115 pts on profit-booking; RIL scales new high

Mumbai, Benchmark Sensex gave up early gains to end 115 points lower at 35,432.39 today on losses in healthcare, capital goods, metal and auto stocks. Unabated capital outflows by foreign funds and weakening rupee too weighed on sentiment, brokers said. Bucking the trend, Reliance Industries continued its upward trajectory, spurting 1.09 per cent to a fresh closing high of Rs 1,031.10. Most Asian and European markets traded lower on uncertainty surrounding trade relations between the US and China.

Meanwhile, RBI’s June meeting minutes flagged inflation risks on the back of firm oil prices and volatility in global financial markets. The 30-share Sensex, which rose over 131 points in morning trade and hit the session’s high of 35,678.69, quickly lost momentum and slumped to hit the day’s low of 35,396.97. It finally ended 114.94 points, or 0.32 per cent lower at 35,432.39. The Sensex had gained 260.59 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty moved between 10,809.60 and 10,725.90, before finishing 30.95 points, or 0.29 per cent down at 10,741.10. Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,442.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,473.65 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.