Sensex down 47 points in early trade
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex slipped over 47 points to 35,598.06 in early trade today, following intense selling pressure in consumer durables, metal and realty stocks amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.
A deprecating rupee against the dollar also dampened the sentiment. Asian markets were trading lower as investors look for direction amid growing global trade war tensions. Wall Street closed for a public holiday. US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Chinese imports deadline also affected investors’ sentiment world over, brokers said.
The 30-share index dropped 47.34 points or 0.13 per cent to 35,598.06. The gauge had gained 380.99 points in the previous two sessions. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 13.55 points, or 0.12 per cent to 10,756.35. Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, metal, realty, teck, capital goods, healthcare and IT were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.29 per cent. Major losers were Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC Ltd, Wipro, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, L&T, Poweer Grid, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC and SBI, falling up to 3.37 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 284.58 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 611.01 crore as per provisional data. In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.36 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.66 per cent in early trade. China’s Shanghai Composite index too was down 0.53 per cent.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bangladesh register record for lowest Test score after getting all out for 43 against West Indies
- Sensex down 47 points in early trade
- Akshay Kumar romances Mouni Roy in Gold’s upcoming song, Naino Ne Baandhi
- Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case
- Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Central and Harbour line local trains running 15 minutes late
EDITOR’S PICK
The Centre’s move to drastically increase the minimum support price for kharif crops is unlikely to solve the crisis of…
India, Swiss banks and black money
Last week, the political climate was charged with accusations that the government had actually begun encouraging the promotion of black…
Limits of Delhi, AAP and Lt Governor
The asymmetry of power between the Centre and the State government of Delhi has been partially addressed by the Supreme…
Long years ago when the Value Added Tax was first introduced, the traders were up in arms, protesting that it…
Rape capital doesn’t need ostrich approach
You read with a mixture of alarm and scepticism, the poll report by the London-based Thomson Reuters Foundation that India…