Sensex down 100 points as RBI policy decision looms
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 100 points in early trade today due to selling in interest-sensitive stocks ahead of RBI’s policy announcement later in the day.
The rupee’s weakness against the dollar too dampened the overall mood. The 30-share index fell 100.07 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 32,702.37, with sectoral indices of banking, auto, metal and PSU trading dropping up to 1.76 per cent. The gauge had lost 67.28 points in the previous session.
The NSE Nifty too shed 39.15 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 10,079.10. Brokers said sentiment remained somewhat subdued as investors kept their positions at a low ebb amid expectation that the central bank may keep rates unchanged. Major losers were SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto,Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, ITC Ltd and Wipro.
Among the Asian bourses, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.12 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.90 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.61 per cent in early trade today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.45 per cent lower yesterday.
JUST ARRIVED
- Maharashtra: Seven Maoists, including 5 women killed in police encounter near Zinganur forests
- 10 Bollywood celebrities who went from riches to rags
- Check Out! Janhvi Kapoor spotted going out for lunch with Dhadak’s crew members
- BBC apologises for showing wrong person while reporting death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor
- Unlike PM Modi I am human, thanks for pointing out mistake: Rahul Gandhi to BJP
EDITOR’S PICK
Congress compulsion: From mother to son
Never mind the substance, the Congress Party does seem to care for the form (though under the dictate of the…
Savings-investment myth of demonetisation
Going by the numbers, there seems to be lots to cheer post-demonetisation. Indian households, who hitherto would have spent all…
Time to rewrite the Cong fairy tale
WHEN he returned to India after 12 years abroad, he brought very little to the table. He had no particular…
Later in the week, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is set to review the policy…
The results of the UP local bodies poll last week confirm that the ruling BJP continues to enjoy the peoples’…