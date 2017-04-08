Sensex cos to see 9.1% growth in profits in Q4 2017

Mumbai: Driven by spike in global commodity prices, benchmark Sensex-30 companies are likely to post 9.1 per cent jump in profits, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal gone by, says a report, reports PTI. According to Deutsche Bank, the spurt in January-March quarter profits after tax (PAT) will take the overall growth for fiscal 2016-17 to 6.7 per cent. Excluding banks, Sensex companies PAT growth is likely to come in at 5.4 per cent for the fourth quarter. “Sensex is expected to post PAT growth of 9.1 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016-17, which will take overall fiscal 2016-17 Sensex PAT growth to 6.7 per cent,” it said.