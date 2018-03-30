‘Seedhi baat’ with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

The Jharkhand government claimed that the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Seedhi Baat programme reviewed a total of 22 cases. This programme which was attended by secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and other officials of different departments.

These cases included topics like problem of drinking water and road; delay in compensation to family members who lost their loved ones and to people impacted due to natural calamities; no allotment of hostels for students; delay in community building etc. Apart from extending compensations and asking the bureaucrats in the state to act on the complaints at the earliest, Das has instructed to conduct development schemes with untied funds in tribal areas.

The decision to utilise the untied funds was made during the review of a case of Sahebganj. There was a demand made by a villager from Sahebganj asking to help resolve the issue of drinking water and roads. He told the Chief Minister that they have to walk 3 km to fetch drinking water. Commenting on the issue of connectivity, he said that it is very difficult to take the patients to the hospital as there are no roads. Responding to this concern, Das summoned the reply of the Deputy Commissioner of Sahebganj. The Deputy Commissioner said that there was no water level at the said site and boring will take place in another place. Das instructed that post boring water pipes must reach the village. At the same time, instructions have been given to build the road from the Untied Fund.