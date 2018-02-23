SEBI slaps Rs 2 lakh fine on India Infoline
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on India Infoline for violating stock broker norms in the matter of United Spirits.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in the matter of United Spirits Ltd regarding the suspicious trading activity of one Vimala Devi Kalantri from January 1 to April 17, 2014.
It had observed that India Infoline Ltd was the stock broker of Kalantri during the investigation period but another individual — Atul Saraogi — was trading through her account with the stock broker.
“… the noticee (India Infoline), by accepting orders in the trading account of Vimala Devi Kalantri from Atul Sarogi without any written authorization, has failed in exercising due skill, care and diligence in the conduct of its business and thereby violated… Stock Broker regulations,” Sebi said in an order.
Accordingly, Sebi has levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on India Infoline.
JUST ARRIVED
- Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi also looted Rs 5,000 cr of common people, alleges Congress
- Viral video! Jaya Bachchan dance on Bollywood song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ as if there is no tomorrow
- PNB scam: Geetanjali store workers protest for salary at MIDC Andheri
- Will it be Rajinikanth’s 2.0 vs Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan this Diwali? Read to know more
- Virat Kohli still brand ambassador; have not engaged PwC for audit: PNB
EDITOR’S PICK
The death of J Jayalalithaa encouraged the two matinee idols of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to give vent…
It is not for a serving army chief to comment on political matters. Even if he feels strongly about a…
Publicity interest litigants should be heard, too
Three judges of the apex court reportedly questioned Dhanda this week about his temerity to ask attorney general K K…
Social media: Hard nut for Election body
The Election Commission courted avoidable controversy during the Gujarat polls for its failure to implement Model Code of Conduct effectively…
What have we come to? On Tuesday, the Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police that…