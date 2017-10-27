Sebi revises block deal norms, min size at `10 cr

New Delhi : Markets regulator Sebi Thursday revised the framework for ‘block deals’ by providing two separate trading windows of 15 minutes each and increasing the minimum order size to Rs 10 crore. The move is aimed at ensuring confidentiality of the large trades and stable prices for such transactions.

The block deal window is provided for buyers and sellers to execute trades for large number of shares. Such deals are usually negotiated before their execution. Under the new rules, Sebi would provide two block deal windows — morning and afternoon — of 15 minutes duration each.

Besides, the regulator has increased the minimum order size for execution of trades in the block deal window to Rs 10 crore. Presently, block deal for shares worth Rs 5 crore through a single transaction is allowed. The decision has been taken as Sebi received suggestions from market participants to review the block deal framework. The final norms have been put in place after taking into consideration views of market participants and Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC).