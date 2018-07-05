SEBI reviews mechanism of dividend adjustment for stock options
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi today reviewed the mechanism of dividend adjustment for stock options and allowed alteration in strike price.
According to the regulator, adjustment in strike price will be carried out in case dividend declared by a company is above 5 per cent of the underlying stocks.
Besides, adjustment in strike price will be done in all other cases of dividend, wherein listed company has sought exemption from the timeline prescribed under listing and disclosure regulations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
The decision has been taken after several stakeholders had requested to review the framework.
Thereafter, Sebi’s secondary market advisory committee, after receiving suggestions from stakeholders, decided to review the mechanism of dividend adjustment for stock options.
Strike price, in market parlance, is the price at which a derivative contract can be exercised. It is mainly used to describe stock and index options.
For call options, the strike price is where the security can be purchased by the option buyer up till the expiration date. For put options, the strike price is the price at which shares can be sold by the option buyer.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bombay High Court bats for regular inspection of water polluting industries
- SEBI reviews mechanism of dividend adjustment for stock options
- Sohrabuddin case: Witnesses turning hostile as CBI doctored evidence, says Mahesh Jethmalani
- HRD extends deadline for sending suggestions on HECI Act draft
- Land Scam: Prithviraj Chavan rules out apology, sharpens attack on CM Devendra Fadnavis
EDITOR’S PICK
The Centre’s move to drastically increase the minimum support price for kharif crops is unlikely to solve the crisis of…
India, Swiss banks and black money
Last week, the political climate was charged with accusations that the government had actually begun encouraging the promotion of black…
Limits of Delhi, AAP and Lt Governor
The asymmetry of power between the Centre and the State government of Delhi has been partially addressed by the Supreme…
Long years ago when the Value Added Tax was first introduced, the traders were up in arms, protesting that it…
Rape capital doesn’t need ostrich approach
You read with a mixture of alarm and scepticism, the poll report by the London-based Thomson Reuters Foundation that India…