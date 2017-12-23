SEBI raids firms in Whatsapp leak case

New Delhi : In a major crackdown against the leak of price sensitive information about listed firms, market watchdog SEBI, on Friday, conducted searches at the premises of more than 30 market analysts and dealers, and seized documents, computers, mobiles and laptops, reports PTI. The nationwide searches follow a probe into the circulation of unpublished price sensitive information about various listed companies, including some blue chips, through WhatsApp messages and social media chatrooms.

“SEBI carried out ‘search and seizure’ operations in major cities on Friday. The operations were conducted at the residences and offices of more than 30 market analysts and dealers in securities market,” a source familiar with the development told PTI. “Registers, documents, computers, mobile phones and laptops, among other things, were seized,” the source added. The operations involved more than 70 SEBI officials, assisted by the state police departments. This is one of the biggest operations since SEBI secured search and seizure powers. SEBI launched a probe after reports recently indicated that price sensitive information relating to major companies listed in the Indian stock exchanges, were being circulated in WhatsApp groups, prior to the public announcement of quarterly results. SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi recently said that the market regulator was investigating the matter. This is a first of its kind operation by a market regulator the worldover, said a market expert. So far, no regulator has been able to check the circulation of such information, pushed through WhatsApp encrypted messages, he added. Circulation of unpublished price sensitive information and trading based on that information is prohibited under the SEBI’s Insider Trading Regulations.