Sebi orders open offer for NDTV

New Delhi : Regulator Sebi on Tuesday ordered a little-known entity, Vishvapradhan Commercial, to make an open offer for NDTV for indirectly acquiring control of up to 52 per cent stake through a convertible loan of Rs 350 crore in 2009 ‘sourced’ from a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

The ownership of Delhi-based ‘wholesale trading’ firm Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL), incorporated in 2008, is said to have later changed hands from RIL to Nahata group, from which the Mukesh Ambani-led firm had bought Infotel Broadband in 2010 to re-enter the telecom business.

The order follows a probe into alleged violation of takeover norms by VCPL regarding the loan with a 10-year tenure ending July 2019, with various clauses giving it control for up to 52 per cent of the media firm, the regulator said.

Separately, Sebi is also understood to have issued show-cause notices in this case to NDTV’s promoters — Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy and their holding firm RRPR — for alleged non-disclosure of the loan pact with VCPL and affiliate entities.