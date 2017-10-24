Sebi disposes case against NDTV promoters

New Delhi : Capital markets regulator Sebi Monday disposed of proceedings against Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd in a case related to alleged delay in disclosure about their aggregate shareholding in NDTV Ltd. The three are among the promoters of NDTV and the case relates to their alleged delay in disclosing their aggregate shareholding and voting rights in the company after the end of the 2011-12 fiscal. Under Sebi norms, promoter entities are required to make disclosures regarding the aggregate shareholding and voting rights as of March 31 within seven working days from the end of each financial year to stock exchanges concerned.

“I am of the opinion that the allegation of delayed disclosures under…SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) 2011 to BSE and NSE against the noticees (Roys and RRPR Holdings) does not stand established,” Sebi General Manager and Adjudicating Officer K Sarvanan said in an order.