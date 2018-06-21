Sebi board to meet today, to take call on buyback, M&A norms takeover norms

New Delhi : Regulator Sebi’s board is likely to discuss on Thursday proposed overhaul of governance norms for market infrastructure institutions as well as amendments to buyback and takeover norms, a senior official said.

Other proposals, including reducing the cooling off period for former employees to one year and review of the watchdog’s recruitment policy, are also on the agenda.

The board of Sebi is to meet on Thursday in Mumbai where the proposal for overhauling regulations for ownership and governance of market infrastructure institutions, including capping the tenure of chief executives of stock exchanges, are expected to be discussed.

Sebi plans to bring in new ownership norms for setting up of stock exchanges as it feels that entry of new players can benefit investors with better product choices and effective cost structures.