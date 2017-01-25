SCI’s MTI gets its solar plant

Mumbai : In 45-acre of Shipping Corporation of India’s (SCI) Maritime Training Institute (MTI), 353.5 KWP of solar grid connected system, was inaugurated recently.

This is a first net-metering scheme in Mumbai with private utility.

The grid is drawing power from solar panels installed across 10 buildings in SCI’s vicinity.

The private utility in this case is Reliance and it is drawing the energy from the institute. The data centre in the institute consumes most energy compared to its other units. The tender value of this project was Rs 5 crore and it was bagged by Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. It is estimated that the institution will recover the cost within three-four years. Godrej & Boyce completed the project in four month’s time. There are around 11 inverters in the premise. Also, the solar plant which was installed at multiple locations is connected to single evacuation point without affecting natural flora and fauna in the campus.

The inauguration of the solar-grid system was done by Shipping Ministry, secretary, Rajive Kumar.