SC will hear Unitech Ltd’s appeal today
New Delhi : The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday agreed to hear Unitech Limited’s appeal, on Tuesday, challenging the recent order of the company law tribunal allowing the Centre to take over its management, reports PTI. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on December 8, suspended all eight directors of the firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint 10 nominees on the board. The NCLT order had come after the Centre moved the panel with a view to protect the interest of some 20,000 home buyers. “Let this matter be listed for hearing tomorrow. A copy of the SLP (special leave petition) be supplied to the parties,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.