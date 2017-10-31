SC to Unitech: Deposit Rs 750 crore to get bail

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday said that jailed Unitech Ltd Managing Director Sanjay Chandra will be granted bail only after the real estate group deposits Rs 750 crore with its registry by December end. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Chandra’s counsel can mention the matter related to bail before it once the money is deposited.

The top court directed the jail authorities to facilitate Chandra’s meeting with his company officials and lawyers so that he could arrange money for refunding the home buyers as well as for completing the ongoing housing projects. “Having heard counsel for the parties at length, it is directed that the petitioners shall be admitted to bail subject to the condition that they shall deposit a sum of Rs 750 crore in the registry of this court which shall be kept in an interest earning fixed deposit.

“The deposit shall be made by the end of December 2017,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said. As far as the visits to the jail are concerned, “the jail authorities shall facilitate the meetings of the petitioners with their officers,”it said.