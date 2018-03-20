SC to hear RCom’s plea against ban on asset sale

New Delhi : The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by Reliance Communications (RCom) against the Bombay High Court order restraining the company and its subsidiaries from selling assets.

The court will hear the case on Thursday. On Mardh 8, the high court had upheld an order by an arbitration court restraining RCom and its subsidiaries from selling assets. The arbitration court had put on hold the sale of assets by RCom and its subsidiaries.