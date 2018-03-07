SC seeks Centre’s stand on Patra’s ONGC appointment

New Delhi : The Supreme Court has sought the Centre’s response to a petition challenging allegedly arbitrary and mala fide appointment of BJP spokesman Sambit Patra (43) as an independent director of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) despite not being eligible for the post.

The notice was issued by a Bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan on a petition filed by NGO Energy Watchdog with noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan appearing in the matter.

Patra, an Oriya Brahmin, is MS (Master of Surgery) in general surgery from Cuttack in 2002 and shifted to Delhi on appointment as the medical officer in the municipal corporation-run Hindurao Hospital in old Delhi. He quit the job in 2011 and contested without success the municipal election in 2012 from Kashmere Gate.

The NGO moved the Apex Court after Delhi High Court last November refused to entertain its PIL saying it will not interfere with the appointment of Patra. The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar rejected the PIL which also sought cancellation of the appointment of Shashi Shanker as the ONGC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Patra’s appointment has been challenged on three grounds:

He is not “independent” since he is the national spokesman of the ruling party and as such he is related to the Central Government and does not meet the requirement under Section 149(2) of the Companies Act, 2013;

He is ineligible as he does not fulfil the eligibility criteria for appointment as the independent director;

He is not listed in the data bank maintained by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) as is the requirement under Section 150 of the Companies Act; and the post is a highly paying one (Rs 23-27 lakh plus per year) and that the State largess must not be passed on to such ineligible persons only because they are close to the government.