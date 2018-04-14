SC dashes UltraTech’s hopes of Binani Cement takeover

Mumbai : In a setback for UltraTech, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to allow out-of-court settlement for Binani Cement bankruptcy case.

Binani Industries said it has withdrawn its plea from the Supreme Court, seeking an end to the bankruptcy proceedings against its subsidiary, Binani Cements, and permission for an out-of-court settlement with Ultratech Cements. The company will now will go back to the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The bench has a hearing on Monday, April 16.

Binani Industries had struck a 7,618-crore deal with UltraTech Cements, an amount more than Rs 1,000 crore higher than the bid by Dalmia Bharat, which was declared the highest bidder during the insolvency proceedings.

UltraTech Cements had also bid for the company in the auction but its bid was not preferred.

Binani Cement owes Rs 6,500 crore to various banks and asset reconstruction companies.

Lenders had backed Binani Industries’ settlement deal with UltraTech, but had asked the former to seek approval from the Supreme Court as only the apex court can approve an out-of-court settlement while the insolvency process is on.

The Senior lawyer Harish Salve appearing for Binani Industries said that the company’s sole motive behind striking the deal was to honour its commitments to everyone including the unsecured creditors to the highest possible extent.

Appearing for Dalmia Bharat, senior lawyer CA Sundaram said that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, was instituted to prevent former promoters who put their companies on path to bankruptcy from regaining control of the said company.

“It is an unholy collusion between a rejected bidder and a former promoter…that defeats the purpose of ressurrecting the company,” Sundaram said.