SBI, UBI, IFCI put 16k-cr dud accounts on block

SBI plans to sell a total of 15 NPA accounts to recover Rs 988.95 cr, including Simbhaoli Sugars that has an outstanding of Rs 158.57 cr to the bank,

New Delhi : State-owned SBI, United Bank of India and long-term infrastructure lender IFCI are looking for buyers to sell as many as 110 accounts that have turned dud to recover dues over Rs 16,349 crore.

All the three have invited bids on Wednesday from eligible banks, financial institutions, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to prune such non-performing assets from their respective balance sheets.

SBI plans to sell a total of 15 such NPA accounts to recover Rs 988.95 crore, including the country’s largest sweetener manufacturer Simbhaoli Sugars that has an outstanding of Rs 158.57 crore to the bank.

Delhi-based IFCI has expressed interest to sell a total of 23 NPA accounts for recovery of Rs 13,667.50 crore and while Kolkata-headquartered United Bank of India has put up for sale 72 bad assets with combined dues of Rs 1,692.78 crore.

“SBI invites expression of interest from banks/asset reconstruction companies/NBFCs/FIs for the proposed sale of 15 non-performing assets (NPAs) with principal outstanding of Rs 988.95 crore,” reads the SBI bid document.

Among other NPA accounts for whom SBI is scouting for buyers include Aksha Gold Ornaments, KBJ Jewels Industry India and KBJ Hotel Varanasi with a combined outstanding of Rs 164.30 crore. Shri Jalaram Rice Industries owes Rs 127.05 crore, while MCL Global Steel has loan outstanding loan of Rs 100.18 crore which the bank has failed to recover.

Eight companies based in Gujarat availed loans in the range of Rs 5.90-63.39 crore from SBI that have become NPA on the bank’s balance sheet.