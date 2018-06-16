SBI to stop handling Iran oil payments

New Delhi : India will not be able to use European banks from November for making payments for crude oil it buys from Iran as US sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation take effect, senior officials said on Friday.

State Bank of India (SBI) has communicated to oil refiners that the euro payment route will be not available after November 3, IOC Director (Finance) A K Sharma said.

US President Donald Trump had pulled out of the nuclear deal and said sanctions will be re-imposed on Iran within 180 days. However, it is not “doomsday” for Indian refiners and alternate crude oil sources in the Middle East, US and Russia can be tapped should Iranian supplies dry up due to payment problems, BPCL Director (Finance) R Ramachandran said.

“Once the current payment channel is blocked, Iran has to decide if it wants to trade with us in rupee or sell oil on credit in anticipation of channels re-opening in future,” Sharma said.