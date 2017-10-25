SBI to need capital if haircut over 50pc: Moody’s

Recapitalisation

Mumbai : Terming the Reserve Bank of India-led initiative of addressing bad loans in the banking segment key to State Bank of India’s credit profile, Moody’s Investor Services Tuesday said the resultant haircut that the bank will have to take would have a significant impact.

“Our scenario analysis concludes that SBI can absorb haircuts of up to 50-55%, while maintaining a common equity tier-I ratio of above 9.5% at the end of March 2019,” Alka Anbarasu, vice president and senior analyst at Moody’s, was quoted as saying in a report.

While the rating agency expects the current comfortable capital position to provide a buffer over the regulatory requirement of 8.6% by March 2019, it added that in case the haircut for SBI exceeds 50-55%, the bank would have to raise external capital to maintain the capital position.

The projection assumes that 35%-40% of the bank’s bad loans will be resolved under various mechanisms in the next two financial years. As of Jun 30, SBI’s capital adequacy ratio was at 13.31%. Recent fund raising and profits from subsidiaries, especially its life insurance arm, are seen supporting capital requirements, the report said.

In June, SBI had raised 150 bln rupees through a qualified institutional placement. It is also looking to raise additional capital by way of selling stake in non-core assets.

A slowdown in annual loan growth to 6-8%, compared with standalone average growth of about 20% in 2008-2013, should also ease the pressure on capitalisation, the agency said.